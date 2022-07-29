Oregon reports fifth possible heat-related death this week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office reported another suspected heat-related death on Friday, bringing the state total to five for the week.

In a statement to FOX 12, the state medical examiner confirmed that preliminary examinations concluded that a person in Marion County likely died as a result of extreme heat on July 28. However, the official cause of death has yet to be determined and it could take several months.

Temperatures this week have been in the 90-100 degree range and an excessive heat warning is in effect through Sunday.

In a statement to FOX 12, the state medical examiner’s office said it has asked all county medical examiner’s offices to report suspected heat-related deaths to them.

