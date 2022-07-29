Oregon senators announce Federal funding bills for 111 community projects

Washington, D.C. (KPTV) - U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Friday they secured federal funding for 111 community projects in Oregon for fiscal year 2023 Senate Appropriations bills.

These projects include wildfire and drought resiliency, affordable housing, health care and education, the senators said.

The Oregon Food Bank, a recipient of the funding, plans to invest in the Ontario Community Food Center and the Columbia Gorge Food Bank, said Susannah Morgan, Oregon Food Bank CEO.

“At Oregon Food Bank, we believe no one should be hungry,” Morgan said. “To that end, we work to address the need for food assistance today and the root causes of hunger – including unequal access to food and other vital resources.”

The funding for 20 of these projects comes from bills drafted by Appropriations subcommittee Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, which Merkley chairs. The Senate bills will then need to be merged with legislation produced by the House of Representatives, which will happen later this year.

Other funding will go toward the Oregon housing crisis, said Ivory N. Mathews, Executive Director of Home Forward, the housing authority for Multnomah County.

“This funding commitment will help to provide 94 affordable rental homes in Troutdale for low-income singles and families for generations to come,” Mathews said.

Here is the full list of funds, broken down by region:

Metro:

$5 million for the Oregon Food Bank for facilities and equipment in Multnomah, Wasco, and Malheur Counties.

$3 million for Home Forward for the Troutdale Affordable Housing Project.

$3 million for the City of Beaverton for the Beaverton Homelessness Shelter.

$3 million for the City of Sherwood for the Tonquin Employment Area Access Project

$2 million for The Oregon Zoo for the Condor Restoration Project

$2 million for Central City Concern for the Portland River Haven & Recuperative Care Program Expansion Project.

$1 million for Proud Ground for its Expanding Permanently Affordable Homeownership Opportunities Project.

$1 million for the Latino Network for La Plaza Esperanza.

$962,000 for Washington County for Aloha Livable Community and safe access to transit.

$850,000 for Williams & Russel CDC for its Williams & Russell Project.

$814,000 for Columbia Economic Team for the Columbia County Advanced and Additive Manufacturing Small Business Incubator.

$785,000 for Portland State University for the Oregon Microplastics Research Center.

$750,000 for NAMC-Oregon for Black-owned small businesses and Economic Prosperity Project.

$540,000 for Lines for Life for its YouthLine National Expansion Project.

$500,000 for Riverside Training Centers, Inc. for its Empowerment Center for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

$374,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for its Willamette River environmental dredging project.

$352,000 for the City of Portland for its Legacy Business Preservation Project.

$340,000 for the City of St. Helens, for St. Helens law enforcement technology.

$252,000 for the Children’s Center of Clackamas County for community-based child abuse prevention.

$198,000 for Scappoose Rural Fire District for its Fire and Aviation Workforce Training and education program for high school students.

$163,000 for SPOON for online training to support children at risk for malnutrition.

$108,000 for Disability Rights Oregon to enhance services for people with disabilities.

Oregon Coast:

$10.528 million for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for Port of Coos Bay dredging.

$4 million for the Oregon Department of Administrative Services for Shutter Creek rehabilitation and renovations.

$4 million for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for Columbia River Channel improvements.

$3 million for Nehalem Bay Health District for its health center and pharmacy.

$2 million for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for a Lincoln County radio system upgrade.

$1.2 million for the Oregon Department of Transportation for its US101: Harbor Pedestrian Improvement Project.

$800,000 for Oregon State University for the Blue-Tech Professional Training Program.

$750,000 for Columbia Lutheran Charities for emergency operations and logistics renovations at Columbia Memorial Hospital.

$750,000 for the Coquille Indian Tribe for Coquille River salmon conservation.

$702,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Umpqua River Project.

$625,000 for the Tillamook Estuary Partnership for climate change monitoring instruments.

$330,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Tillamook Bay and Bar Project.

$320,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Coquille River.

$50,000 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Skipanon Channel Project.

Willamette Valley:

$2.2 million for the City of Carlton for the Sewer Collection Pipe Replacement Project.

$1.6 million for the City of Falls City for the Water System Project.

$1.5 million for the City of Carlton for the West Main Street Revitalization Project.

$1 million for the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency for the Santiam Lodge: A Transitional Home for Wildfire Survivors Project.

$1 million for the State of Oregon for the Opal Creek Wilderness and Scenic Recreation Area Act Implementation Project.

$1 million for Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital for the Sweet Home Clinic and Urgent Care.

$850,00 for Corvallis Neighborhood Housing Services Inc., DevNW for community land trust development.

$804,000 for the Capaces Leadership Institute for Anahuac Farms facilities and equipment.

$500,000 for Lane Community College for its LCC simulation laboratory.

$412,000 for the Capaces Leadership Institute for its Anahuac Farm & Cultural Center Infrastructure Build Project.

$500,000 for the Sheridan School District for the Barbara Roberts Career Technical School.

$275,000 for White Bird Clinic for its White Bird Clinic Mental Health Center Renovation Project.

$195,000 for Looking Glass Community Services for at-risk youth rural program building renovation & program expansion.

$83,000 for the City of Dallas for its Emergency Operations Center.

Mid-Columbia/Central Oregon:

$5 million for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs for drinking water infrastructure.

$3.445 million for the North Unit Irrigation District for the Crooked River Water Quality and Supply Reliability Pumping Plant Feasibility Study.

$3.088 million for the La Pine Community Health Center for health center expansion.

$3 million for the Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation for Hood River affordable housing.

$2.548 million for the Lone Pine Irrigation District for its Authorized Watershed Plan.

$2.5 million for East Fork Irrigation District for its Authorized Watershed Plan.

$2.5 million for the Ochoco Irrigation District for McKay Creek infrastructure.

$2 million for the City of Redmond for water system construction.

$1.380 million for Oregon State University-Cascades for Little Kits childcare centers.

$1.019 million for the Wheeler County Office of Emergency Management for its radio system upgrade.

$975,000 for the City of Mosier for the Mosier Community Center and Fire Station.

$960,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the John Day Lock & Dam.

$800,000 for the Bend-Deschutes County Habitat for Humanity for affordable housing development in Central Oregon.

$700,000 for the U.S. Forest Service for Deschutes National Forest for recreational access.

$441,000 for the Columbia Gorge Community College for advanced manufacturing skills and equipment.

$400,000 for the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council for The Dalles Navigation Center micro-shelters.

$153,000 for the Central Oregon Community College for Madras Campus health careers expansion.

$115,000 for Hood River Crag Rats for Historic Cloud Cap Inn reroofing.

Eastern Oregon:

$6 million to Camp Umatilla for housing facilities construction.

$3.5 million for the City of Burns for water system improvements.

$3 million for Owyhee Irrigation District for its Kingman Lateral Pipeline Project.

$3 million for Treasure Valley Community College for its Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center.

$2.82 million for City of Paisley for water system improvements.

$2 million for Union County Emergency Services for its Union County radio system upgrade.

$1.855 million for the Burns Paiute Tribe for its Burns Paiute Tribal Community Wellness Center retrofit.

$1.7 million for Morrow County to address drinking water contamination in Northeast Oregon.

$1.5 million for the City of Pendleton for its Highway 11/30 housing expansion project.

$1.25 million for Community Counseling Solutions for its Grant County Health Center.

$1 million for City of Irrigon for its Business Opportunity Incubator.

$940,00 for the Burns Paiute Tribe for the US Highway 20 wildlife connectivity project.

$700,000 for facility improvements at the Pendleton agricultural research service station.

$602,000 for the City of Prairie City for water distribution system improvements.

$515,000 for the La Grande School District for its Students Addressing Housing Shortage Through Home Construction Trade Skills Project.

$500,000 for Harney County Senior and Community Services for its High Desert Veterans Village.

$408,000 for facilities improvements at the Burns Agricultural Research Service Station.

$386,000 for the Winding Waters Medical Clinic for its Wallowa County Oregon Primary Care Clinic construction project.

$299,000 for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office for emergency management operations center modernization.

$250,000 for the Harney Watershed Council for Harney Basin Water resource planning support.

$221,000 for Harney County for its Generator for Continuity of Operations Project.

$177,000 to Morrow County for the Primary EOC Generator Project.

Southern Oregon:

$5 million for the Talent Irrigation District for the Billings Siphon and Eastside Canal Project.

$5 million for the construction of communications facilities at Kingsley Field.

$3.615 million for Rogue Community College for the Allied Health Facility renovation.

$3.557 million for the Klamath County Economic Development Association for the Transformations Wellness Center.

$3.5 million for Oregon State University for Elliott State Research Forest monitoring equipment.

$2.095 million for Adapt, Inc for SW Oregon Regional Recovery Center

$2 million for Southern Oregon University for its Forging Oregon’s Renewable Energy Source Transition Through Reimagining Education + Energy (FOREST TREE) Project.

$2 million for the City of Grants Pass for its Water Treatment Plant Relocation Project.

$2.2 million for facilities improvements at Cole Rivers Hatchery.

$1.444 million for City of Medford for its radio system upgrade.

$1.2 million for the Bureau of Land Management for the Cascade Siskiyou National Monument.

$1.120 million for Medford Irrigation District for its Floating Community Solar Project.

$1 million for CASA of Oregon for the Redevelopment of Talent Mobile Estates.

$1 million for Kid Time Discovery Experience for Southern Oregon Childcare capacity expansion.

$430,00 for Bandon Community Health Center for the Expansion of Health Center Project.

$355,000 for Douglas County for its radio system upgrade.

$300,000 for Oasis Center of the Rogue Valley for its family-focused recovery center with emergency housing.

$241,000 for Douglas County for an emergency mobile command center.

