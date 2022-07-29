Pedestrian dies after crash on I-5

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by a car on Interstate-5 near milepost 229 just after midnight Friday, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP troopers arrived to find 49-year-old Charles Dwayne Hatfield of Salem was hit by a Toyota van after he entered the lane. The driver of the van stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

OSP is still investigating the incident.

