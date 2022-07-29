Pedestrian dies in crash on SR 140 in Klamath County

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:13 PM PDT
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on State Route 140 in Klamath Falls early Friday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

Just after 2 a.m., OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian hit on SR 140 near milepost 49.

A tow truck driver, 32-year-old Spencer Hughes, was outside of his tow truck retrieving a car from the side of the highway when a Ford F-150 hit him.

Hughes was taken by an ambulance but died on the way to the hospital.

