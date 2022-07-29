Police rule death of woman in White City as ‘non-criminal’

WHITE CITY Ore. (KPTV) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found the body of a woman in a Dollar Tree parking lot in White City on Tuesday evening. Deputies were initially investigating the case as a suspicious death but announced Friday that it appears to be “non-criminal.”

The sheriff’s office said an autopsy of 50-year-old Barbara Jane Esqueda, performed by an Oregon State Police forensic pathologist, did not show signs of homicide, but they are still waiting for other tests, including toxicology reports.

Esqueda’s next of kin have been notified and the police investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.