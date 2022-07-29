Police union, suspects’ families react after string of police shootings

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is faced with three police-involved shootings in less than a week.

In light of this string of police shootings, FOX 12 takes a closer look at how the Portland Police Bureau is impacted by incidents so close together, as well as the thoughts of a family member of one of the suspects who was killed in the last week.

In the early hours of this past Sunday, bystander video captured the moments leading up to 19-year-old Johnathan Worth being shot by a police officer at SE 148th Avenue and Clinton. Worth was identified by PPB as the suspect seen struggling with officers in the video. PPB said in statement officers were trying to arrest Worth after a 911 domestic violence call.

In the video, Worth’s gun can be heard going off, and shortly after one of the officers shoots Worth several times. PPB says the officer that shot worth is a 5-year veteran of PPB, Officer Mina Cavalli Singer. Sgt. Aaron Schmautz is the president of the union that represents all PPB officers. He says officers try as best as they can to avoid lethal force in these kinds of situations.

“It’s terrifying to see one of our officers come so close to being murdered and they were doing everything they could to restore that situation using good de-escalation tactics trying to work their way through it,” said Schmautz. “And unfortunately the subject involved tried to shoot one of them.”

Worth’s half-sister who lives in Kentucky spoke to FOX 12 via Zoom. She says she is heartbroken by what happened and was trying all she could to steer her brother on a better path. She says she understands her brother provoked the officers, but she wishes the outcome could have been different.

“I don’t think that his choice in shooting a gun towards an officer was right,” said Melody Jay. “No, I don’t condone that but like I said, I do believe that she was very excessive and I think that his death could’ve completely been avoided.”

For the three police-involved shootings in Portland this week, Sgt. Aron Schmautz says officers responded with others’ safety in mind.

“The police respond and do the best we can to navigate those situations,” said Schmautz. “These officers are all heroic and are responding to highly dangerous and highly fraught situations and just looking to ensure that the community is safe.”

Schmautz says every police-involved shooting is different, and the impact is felt far and wide by officers and families alike.

“[Johnathan was] one of the only family members I had left that I could say I had nothing but love for, that I would lay my life down for,” said Jay. “My dad is all I got left now, and my kids.”

Per standard procedure, Officer Mina Cavalli Singer is on administrative leave as PPB investigates this shooting.

