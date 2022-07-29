Search continues for stranded hiker in the Gorge.

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV)—The Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a hiker who got stranded while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area in Troutdale.

Deputies said the hiker called 911 around 12:30 this afternoon and rescuers have been trying to get to him since. Search and rescue teams located the hiker in an area that is full of tall blackberry bushes. He called saying he was running out of food and water but is OK. However, officials said because of the vegetation, it is a challenge to get to him.

Officials also want to remind the public about being properly prepared before hitting the trails. They said to bring extra water, snacks, a charged cell phone, and proper shoes and clothes.

For Ronald Forslund, an experienced hiker visiting Oregon from Las Vegas, preparing for the worst-case scenario can make all the difference.

“We just hiked this hike called Abiqua Falls and it’s just downhill all the way, grabbing on branches and we were well prepared we had our hiking shoes but without them, we wouldn’t be able to make it back up,” Forslund said.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 12 for the latest on the rescue of the stranded hiker.

