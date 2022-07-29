Sheriff: Search called off for stranded hiker in Troutdale

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV)—The search for a hiker who reportedly got stranded while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area in Troutdale has been called off, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the hiker called 911 around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and rescuers have been trying to get to him since. Search and rescue teams located the hiker in an area that is full of tall blackberry bushes. He called saying he was running out of food and water but is OK. However, officials said because of the vegetation, it is a challenge to get to him.

The sheriff’s office said the search was called off Thursday night. The man reportedly left the location where he was spotted before deputies could reach him.

There’s no word at this time if deputies have had contact with the man since then.

Officials also want to remind the public about being properly prepared before hitting the trails. They said to bring extra water, snacks, a charged cell phone, and proper shoes and clothes.

For Ronald Forslund, an experienced hiker visiting Oregon from Las Vegas, preparing for the worst-case scenario can make all the difference.

“We just hiked this hike called Abiqua Falls and it’s just downhill all the way, grabbing on branches and we were well prepared we had our hiking shoes but without them, we wouldn’t be able to make it back up,” Forslund said.

