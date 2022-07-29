Sheriff: Search resumes for man reported stranded in wooded area near Corbett

CORBETT, Ore. (KPTV)—The search for a hiker who reportedly got stranded while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area, near Corbett, is continuing Friday, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the hiker called 911 around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and rescuers have been trying to get to him since. Search and rescue teams located the hiker in an area that is full of tall blackberry bushes. He called saying he was running out of food and water but is OK. However, officials said because of the vegetation, it is a challenge to get to him.

The sheriff’s office said the search was called off Thursday night. The man, identified as 44-year-old Daniel Tyrone Graham, reportedly left the location where he was spotted before deputies could reach him. Dispatchers had told Graham to stay in place, according to the sheriff’s office.

Daniel Tyrone Graham (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)

There has been no further communications between Graham and dispatchers or deputies. The sheriff’s office said rescue crews continued to search for him but were not successful.

The search was suspended Thursday evening and resumed Friday morning.

Officials also want to remind the public about being properly prepared before hitting the trails. They said to bring extra water, snacks, a charged cell phone, and proper shoes and clothes.

For Ronald Forslund, an experienced hiker visiting Oregon from Las Vegas, preparing for the worst-case scenario can make all the difference.

“We just hiked this hike called Abiqua Falls and it’s just downhill all the way, grabbing on branches and we were well prepared we had our hiking shoes but without them, we wouldn’t be able to make it back up,” Forslund said.

Anyone with information about Graham or knows of his whereabouts are asked to contact the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office at 503-988-7300.

