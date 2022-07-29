Tacoma man in custody after multi-agency pursuit from St. Helens to Rainier.

ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) - One person is in custody after a multi-agency pursuit that began in St. Helens and ended in Rainier.

Troopers from the Oregon State Police St. Helens office were dispatched shortly before noon to reports of a reckless driver on Highway 30 near milepost 28.

The vehicle, a 2003 Buick Regal, was quickly located by Troopers but the driver escaped sight while in St. Helens city limits.

A short time later the Buick was relocated still in St. Helens’ city limits. Troopers were then able to witness the erratic driving and attempt a traffic stop. However, the driver of the Buick fled, heading towards Scappoose until milepost 26.5 when the car suddenly turned directions, heading back towards St. Helens. The chase eventually continued onto Columbia City and Rainier.

The OSP says during the pursuit, the Buick intentionally over-took vehicles head-on, drove at fluctuating speeds, and drifted in and out of lanes.

Because of the dangerous driving, OSP eventually stopped pursuing, later locating the empty vehicle. Troopers began a search of the area for the suspect, finding Davis Jeffrey Hartman, 38, of Tacoma, near the Rainier Grocery Outlet.

OSP says Hartman was taken into custody without incident.

Officials ask anyone who witnessed the incident call Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-442-0776 and reference case # SP22193475.

