Three people rescued after boy is swept away in current at Oxbow Park

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – Crews responded to Oxbow Regional Park for a water rescue on Thursday evening, officials say.

The Gresham Fire Department told FOX 12 two families were on the water Thursday when a 12-year-old boy was swept away in the current. After his parents went after him, the three were able to get out of the water onto a beach, however, officials say the three were too tired to swim back to their families.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Oxbow Park rangers, and Corbett and Gresham Fire responded to assist in the rescue.

The three were saved by rescue boats and returned safely to their families.

The incident comes one day after a Portland man paddleboarding at Oxbow Park drowned.

