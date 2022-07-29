Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue sees increase in heat illness calls amid heat wave.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There are still a few more days of this heat wave and it’s important you know how to keep yourself safe until it’s over.

“It’s been a struggle, like, no AC so I have three fans pointed on me,” Rebekah Thackeray said. “Just trying to drink tons of water really.”

One of the best things you can do in this heat is hydrate early and often, especially if you want to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke. These are the signs you want to look out for:

“You’re going to see things like sweating, dizziness, increased heart rate maybe a little bit of weakness. That’s concerning but on the more severe side is heat stroke,” Tualatin Firefighter and Paramedic, Ethan Dawson-Hurley, said. “That’s where people are actually not sweating anymore so drier skin, but super warm skin. They can have an altered level of consciousness so be kind of confused or possibly unconscious.”

Dawson-Hurley said they’ve seen an increase in heat-related illness calls this week and reminded people it’s important to listen to your body.

“If you’re starting to get those symptoms of dehydration, get yourself inside, get yourself somewhere that’s cooler and take a break,” he said. “In addition to that, staying hydrated is a big deal. That’s not just on the day it’s hot drinking a lot of water, that’s consistently throughout the week.”

Thackeray keeps these things in mind as she gets through this week and as she checks in on her neighbor.

“I have an elderly neighbor who’s in her eighties, so I’ve been checking on her, making sure she’s OK. I took her to the store the other day because she has to take public transportation but no, she’s OK. She has A/C so she’s better off than me,” she said.

There are several daytime and overnight cooling centers in Washington County during this heat wave. You can find a list here.

