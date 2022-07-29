TWO MORE DAYS OF THE HEAT WAVE, COOLER NEXT WEEK!

Alright, I think everyone is getting tired of this heat wave now, but we have another two days to go before cooler weather arrives. The National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warning through Sunday for the Willamette Valley and interior southwest Washington. The Cascades will also be under a heat advisory through the end of the weekend. It’s not just the afternoon temperatures that are concerning. Overnight lows will struggle to fall into the 60s tonight and Saturday night, especially across the metro area. It’ll feel pretty sticky out there as more moisture creeps in from the coast.

Our weather will begin to trend cooler between Sunday and Monday as a weak upper level low drifts toward the region. This system could bring a few headaches in the form of isolated thunderstorms. The most favorable locations for thunderstorms will be in the Cascades. Our heat wave has really dried out the vegetation, so lightning will be capable of sparking up a wildfire. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen. Any storms that develop over the Cascades will want to drift to the east. A shower or rogue t-storm can’t be ruled out in our western valleys, but most locations should stay dry west of the Cascades.

A trough of low pressure will dip into our region around midweek, bringing more clouds and cooler temperatures. Daytime highs will range between the mid to upper 70s, with overnight lows in the 50s. Boy does that sound refreshing!

Have a great weekend!

