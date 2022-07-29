Washington State governor ends nearly all COVID-19 emergency orders

OLYMPIA Wash. (KPTV) - Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of 12 COVID-19 related emergency orders on Friday.

Including these, the governor has now ended 87% of all COVID-19 emergency proclamations for Washington.

These emergency orders are all healthcare related, and suspended various rules on training, testing and certification of health care professionals and facilities. To give providers and facilities time to adjust, the orders will officially end in 90 days – on Oct. 27, 2022.

As COVID-19 remains a public health emergency and workplace hazard, Inslee’s office also announced $22 million in additional funds for the health care system to maintain contracted health care staff and to support patients with complex medical and behavioral needs as they transition to community-based care.

