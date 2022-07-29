Washington state senator announces $230 million in federal funding for state projects

WASHINGTON D.C. (KPTV) - U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Friday that she secured nearly $230 million for Washington state projects.

“We are investing in clean drinking water, expanding access to mental and behavioral health, and building safer roads for everyone to use,” Murray said.

These budget requests are a 98% increase from last year and will depend on full passage of the fiscal year 2023 appropriations bills.

Below is a list of funding for Southwest Washington projects and organizations:

$816,000 to Family Solutions in Vancouver to expand a youth behavioral health clinic.

$100,000 to the Army Corps of Engineers in Skamania County for completion of the Bonneville Tribal Housing Special Study.

$1.67 million for the City of Long Beach to replace aging lift stations to prevent groundwater contamination.

$900,000 to the Army Corps of Engineers for navigation improvements at the Longview Turning Basin.

$1.5 million to Cowlitz County for extending water lines and installing a booster pump station.

$762,000 to the Cowlitz Indian Tribe in Longview to make renovations to a behavioral health clinic.

$474,000 to Columbia River Mental Health Services, Vancouver, to expand mobile behavioral health services.

$2 million to the Washington State Department of Transportation for Battle Ground road realignment and congestion reduction.

$200,000 to the Army Corps of Engineers for completion of the John Day Tribal Housing Study in Klickitat County.

$2.5 million to Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation, White Salmon, for construction of an assisted living and memory care facility.

$856,000 to the Army Corps of Engineers for annual operations and maintenance activities related to sediment monitoring along the North Fork Toutle River.

$704,000 to the Public Utility District No. 1 of Skamania County for water treatment plant improvement and safety modernization.

$261,000 to the Public Utility District #1 of Wahkiakum County for distribution mainline improvement projects to improve reliability and resiliency to Puget Island.

