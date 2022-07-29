Where to stay cool – daytime and overnight

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet is offering free rides to cooling centers for anyone who is unable to pay fare. Call 211 with any questions and for more information, or visit any of these links:

Where to cool off in Multnomah County:

Overnight cooling shelters:

These shelters provide food, water and air-conditioned places to rest or sleep. No one will be turned away. Pets are welcome.

Charles Jordan Community Center: 9009 N. Foss Avenue.

East Portland Community Center: 740 S.E. 106th Avenue.

Portland Building: 1120 S.W. 5th Avenue.

Sunrise Center: 18901 E. Burnside

Where to cool off in Clackamas County

Overnight cooling shelters:

The Father’s Heart Street Ministry, 603 12th St., Oregon City Daytime hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Overnight hours: 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Only service pets (on leash or in carriers) are accepted.

Molalla HOPE, Inc. map, 209 Kennel Avenue, Molalla Daytime hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Overnight hours: 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Accepting small pets that must stay in a kennel while indoors and certified service dogs.



Where to cool off in Washington County

Overnight cooling shelter:

Salvation Army Building, 1440 SE 21st Avenue, Hillsboro Pets allowed.



