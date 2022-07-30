1 dead, 2 hurt in Portland Old Town shooting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:40 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died, and two other people were hurt in a shooting in Portland’s Old Town on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Northwest Couch Street. When they arrived, they found two victims who were shot. One was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There was no immediate condition known of the second victim.

Police said another victim arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not made any arrests or have released any suspect information. PPB said there is currently no known threat to the public.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate. Anyone with information who hasn’t spoken to police are asked to contact detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or detective Tony Harris at Anthony.Harris@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-203640.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

PPB said multiple people were shot on SE Holgate Blvd. Friday night.
Police: Multiple victims shot, 1 with life-threatening injuries in SE Portland
Salem PD is investigating after a woman was found dead during a welfare check.
Police identify woman found dead inside vehicle in Salem; investigation ongoing
Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting
21-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting identified
Clark County Sheriff's office
Sheriff: Man playing basketball at Covington MS robbed at gunpoint, 2 suspects arrested