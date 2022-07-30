1 dead, 2 hurt in Portland Old Town shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died, and two other people were hurt in a shooting in Portland’s Old Town on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Northwest Couch Street. When they arrived, they found two victims who were shot. One was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There was no immediate condition known of the second victim.

Police said another victim arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not made any arrests or have released any suspect information. PPB said there is currently no known threat to the public.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate. Anyone with information who hasn’t spoken to police are asked to contact detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or detective Tony Harris at Anthony.Harris@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-203640.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.