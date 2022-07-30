Amarilla’s equalizer helps Minnesota United tie Timbers 4-4

Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastián Blanco (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against...
Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastián Blanco (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Minnesota United during the second half of an MLS soccer match at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:13 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Luis Amarilla scored two goals, including the equalizer, for Minnesota United in a 4-4 tie with the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Amarilla’s tying goal came in the 69th minute for United (10-8-5). Amarilla added one more goal in the game.

United also got one goal each from Franco Fragapane and Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Sebastian Blanco scored two goals and Jaroslaw Niezgoda added another for the Timbers (7-6-10).

The Timbers outshot United 17-13, with seven shots on goal compared to six by Minnesota.

Dayne St. Clair stopped four shots for United and Aljaz Ivacic had two saves for the Timbers.

United plays on the road on Saturday against the Colorado Rapids, while the Timbers will host Nashville on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Timbers beat Earthquakes 2-1, extend unbeaten streak to 7
Timbers beat Earthquakes 2-1, extend unbeaten streak to 7
Timbers beat Earthquakes 2-1, extend unbeaten streak to 7
Timbers beat Earthquakes 2-1, extend unbeaten streak to 7
Felipe Mora and Portland Timbers celebrate equalizer to tie Vancouver Whitecaps
Mora scores equalizer, Timbers tie 1-1 with Whitecaps
Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco (10) is challenged by Seattle Sounders midfielder...
Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0