Another scorcher Saturday, but relief is in sight

Good morning! It’s going to be another scorcher out there today. But, we can see the end in sight for this heatwave, we just have to make it through this weekend.

Today, expect mostly sunshine, but a few clouds through the day. Highs will again be in the low triple digits, we think about 101° for today in Portland. It’s not record territory, but it’s plenty hot. Tomorrow will be hot as well, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The next couple nights will be very warm as well again, likely into the upper 60s, then by Monday things get much better.

Monday, we expect highs in the mid to upper 80s and Monday night those overnight lows start to return to normal. Monday afternoon it also looks like there is a chance we could see some thunderstorms, mostly into the Cascades. That chance will last into the evening, which could produce lightning. There also appears to be a slight chance that we could see a stray shower Monday evening in the Portland area.

The rest of the week will be much cooler and cloudier at times. Highs will likely top out in the upper 70s for most of the week, then return to the low 80s on Friday. Overnight lows will also be back in the 50s and low 60s. Relief is coming!

