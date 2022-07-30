Beaverton food truck workers attempt to stay cool during heat wave

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - There are more closed signs than open at BG’s Food Cartel in Beaverton because, for some, this heat is just too much to work in a food truck.

“The temperature in there is like, you know, 10 degrees hotter than outside,” Pui Kantang, owner of Kickin’ Chicken Wings, said.

Those who have been open through the afternoons are trying their best to stay cool.

“I turn on the hood all the time and also, I have three fans. Two in the front one in the back to keep myself cool,” Kantang said.

Pretea, Kickin’ Chicken Wings and L’auberge Philly Cheese Steak are a few of those carts still cooking up food and serving cold drinks, surrounded by fans while they work.

However, Layth Cheffan said they can only help so much.

“We have a little fan that helps, sometimes it doesn’t,” he said. “We try to switch employees here and there just so other employees get a turn to cool off because it gets hot around the grills.”

Tiffany Nguyen, who works at Pretea, said she’s lucky she doesn’t have to work over a grill during this heat wave.

“Before we just had a normal fan but because of the heat wave, the fan was just blowing hot air towards us, so we had to install an AC unit. It helps but it’s still not enough,” she said.

While Pretea has had some business, Nguyen said customers seem to be staying indoors.

“People don’t want to come out during this heatwave, so, it’s kinda like on and off,” she said.

All three of these carts will be open through the weekend, though Kantang said she’s playing it by ear Saturday.

