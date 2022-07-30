Bicyclist dies, driver arrested in hit-and-run crash in Fairview

FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) - A bicyclist died in a hit-and-run crash in Fairview early Saturday morning, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a crash near Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast Fairview Boulevard. Paramedics responded and pronounced the bicyclist dead on scene.

A witness said the driver stopped at first but then quickly left the scene. A deputy found a vehicle that matched the description and made a traffic stop. Deputies arrested 56-year-old Robert Wilson and took him to the Multnomah County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said investigators learned two bicyclists were heading eastbound on NE Halsey St. near NE Fairview Blvd. Wilson’s car crossed over the bike lane and hit one of the bicyclists.

The East County Vehicular Crimes Team responded to investigate.

