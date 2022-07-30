Crews put out vacant house fire in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a large blaze at vacant house Saturday morning in Vancouver.

The Vancouver Fire Department said just after 4 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the 6100 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a vacant house fully-involved in flames. They took a defensive strategy to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent homes and vegetation.

VFD had about 18 personnel on scene and extinguished the fire quickly.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause. There were no reported injuries.

