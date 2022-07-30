Dad of Special Olympian concerned about heat wave this weekend

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - As Special Olympics Oregon Regional Competitions continue this weekend, some parents and guardians are concerned with how the organization will handle the heat wave. The excessive heat warning has been extended through Sunday, with some areas of the state expecting triple digits this weekend.

“We want them to participate, but we also want them to be safe,” said Dylan Smith, parent to a Special Olympian. “I would rather see them cancel the event and re-do it at a time where it would be open to more people.”

Smith’s daughter Sofia loves sports and was excited when Special Olympics Oregon events came back after COVID, but as high temperatures are expected this weekend, Smith says he and other parents and caregivers are concerned for athletes’ health and safety.

“Sofia has been over in Dallas complaining about the heat,” Smith said. “She goes out to the store, is out in the heat for five minutes, and is asking people if they can turn the heat off outside. I’m concerned for their health. A lot of these adults are fantastic people, but they do have challenges too. As her parent and many caregivers out there that I’ve also talked to were concerned that there is going to be health restrains, behavioral problems and that’s a major concern.”

Smith says Sofia will not be attending other events this weekend, but he would much rather see the competitions moved from this weekend.

“I had a call from one of the people with Special Olympics after Fox 12 reached out to them, which was great, and they said they understand not many people are going to show up so they know they are going to be missing people,” Smith said. “Special needs adults are going to understand it better going to a different date than when their parents and caregivers say they aren’t having them go. A lot of parents and caregivers are doing that right now.”

Fox 12 reached out to Special Olympics Oregon; CEO Britt Oase says they’ve been monitoring the temperatures ahead of the weekend.

“We have adjusted times for competitions so they will be earlier in the day,” said Oase. “Temperatures should be tolerable before noon. We are hoping that’s the case. Safety of our athletes is our primary concern, so if that changes we will adjust or make changes to ensure the health and safety of our athletes. We will have extra water on hand, coolers filled with ice, there will be shade that’s created, extra medical personnel at each location, and for our bocce and softball competitions in Hillsboro there will be air conditioned rooms made available for everyone attending. It is a tremendous amount of communication, coordination, and planning. As much as we value and put an emphasis on sports because it is so important to our athletes to be together and active and engaging in sport, safety comes first and so we will always make the right decisions for our athletes.”

Regional Competitions will be held this Saturday at Clackamas High School and Oregon State University and at Hillsboro Stadium on Sunday. For the full schedule of events, go here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.