Elderly man’s death in Clackamas County suspected to be heat-related

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:57 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Clackamas County elderly man death’s is suspected as heat-related, the county said Saturday.

Clackamas County said the man died in his home that had an air conditioner that was not working. It did not say when the man passed away. The county medical examiner is investigating the official cause of death.

On Friday, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office reported five deaths are under investigation as being caused by heat.

The county is encouraging residents to check on one another during the heat wave, especially those who are more vulnerable. The county has opened cooling centers and can provide rides. More information can be found here.

