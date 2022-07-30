Police investigating after juveniles carjacked at gunpoint in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police said an armed suspect stole a car from a group of juveniles on Friday night in southeast Portland.

PPB said just before 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 13700 block of Southeast Center Street. When they arrived, they learned a group of juveniles was carjacked at gunpoint. The suspect fired at least one shot, believed to be in the air. There were no injuries reported.

Police said they have not made any arrests, nor have they released a suspect description. PPB said the officers are continuing to investigate.

