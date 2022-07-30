Man dies after being rescued from Sandy River

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Friday after he was rescued from the Sandy River.

Just after 4 p.m., Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from the Corbett and Gresham Fire Departments responded to the Sandy River near Dabney State Park for a report of a water rescue. A caller reported that they had witnessed a man enter the water by himself and suddenly begin to struggle.

The caller reported that the man went underwater and had not resurfaced.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, firefighters launched rescue boats and used equipment to scale the steep riverbank to access the river. Corbett firefighters waded into the water and found the man underwater using a handheld sonar device called AquaEye and lifeguards helped bring the man to the surface.

Paramedics took the man to an area hospital. Despite lifesaving attempts, the swimmer did not survive and was declared dead at the hospital.

Friday’s response was the third major, multi-agency water rescue call in the Sandy River since Wednesday, July 27.

On Wednesday , a stand-up paddler fell into the water and drowned near Oxbow Park. On Thursday , at Oxbow Park, a family of three narrowly survived after being swept by the current; all three were taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. And today, unfortunately, a swimmer did not survive near Dabney State Park.

As hot temperatures are forecasted to continue through the weekend, emergency services urged people who plan to visit a local river or lake to visit a park where a lifeguard is present, such as Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale, and to wear a lifejacket at all times when swimming, floating, paddling, boating, or playing near the water. Lifejackets can be borrowed for free, (no identification required), at these locations:

Glenn Otto Park

Dabney State Park

Oxbow Regional Park

Dodge Park

Lewis and Clark Park

The Sandy River is dangerous year-round, and the river bottom is rocky, uneven, and surprisingly deep in some locations. The water may be stronger and colder than nearby rivers because the Sandy River is fed by glacier runoff from Mount Hood. Use caution when swimming in the Sandy River.

