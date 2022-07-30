Police: Multiple victims shot, 1 with life-threatening injuries in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple people were hurt, one with life-threatening injuries, in a shooting in southeast Portland on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said.

PPB said just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 12100 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard. When they arrived, they learned multiple people were shot. One victim had life-threatening injuries. The shooting possibly resulted from an argument over a stolen car.

Police have not said how many total people were shot.

PPB has not said if it has made any arrests or has any suspect information.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

