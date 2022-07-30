Teen driver dies, passenger injured in Clark Co. crash

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A 17-year-old driver died, and a passenger was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Clark County Saturday morning.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said just before noon, deputies responded to the intersection of Northeast 172nd Avenue and Northeast 119th Street. When they arrived, they found a pickup truck off the road. They found a 17-year-old driver dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies learned the pickup truck went off the road and hit a power pole. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.