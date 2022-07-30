Wilsonville and Sherwood ask customers to reduce water use after pump failure

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - The cities of Wilsonville and Sherwood are asking water customers to voluntarily reduce usage after a pump failure.

The cities said in a joint news release, a pump failed at the Willamette River Water Plant on Friday night. It is one of four transmission pumps at the plant. The plant is still able to deliver water but is unable to sufficiently meet high demand.

Officials are asking customers to voluntarily avoid non-essential, high-usage activities like watering lawns or washing cars. They said water remains safe to drink.

The cities said the advisory is expected to last five days to a week. A replacement part needs to be delivered and installed.

Officials said water features at parks in each city will remain open. They are capable of disinfecting and reusing their existing water supply.

The cities said they will notify customers when the advisory is lifted.

