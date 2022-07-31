Dog dies after being left in hot car in Beaverton, owner arrested

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A dog died after being left inside a car, and his owner was arrested on Saturday in Beaverton.

The Beaverton Police Department said just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4700 block of Southwest Murray Boulevard for a dog that was left in a hot vehicle. When they arrived, they found a nearly two-year-old German Shepard, Gazer, who was locked inside the car with all the windows rolled up. The outdoor temperature at the time was 89 degrees.

Officers removed the dog from the vehicle and tried to cool him with the help of neighbors. He was taken to a veterinary hospital but was not able to be saved. Gazer’s owner and the veterinary staff made the decision to euthanize him.

Officers arrested the owner, Calvin Jordan, and took him to the Washington County Jail. He is facing a charge of animal abuse.

