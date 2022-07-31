Last day of heat wave Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Another scorching hot day today in Portland to wrap up day seven of this heat wave. Our official high temperature was 102 degrees-- the same high temperature as Tuesday and our third 100+ degree day in this heat wave. HOT. Our low this morning was very warm, too. We tied the record warm low for the day at 69 degrees. Tonight won’t be any better. The muggy, warm conditions will continue for another night (or two), but Sunday should be our final day of extremely hot high temperatures. We’ll likely top out somewhere in the upper 90s in Portland.

Monday will be much more reasonable and we’ll start to see a few more clouds. High temperatures are expected in the mid to upper 80s, and Monday night into Tuesday morning we will finally get some nighttime relief with low temperatures back in the low 60s. There is a chance we could see a thunderstorm through the Cascades and east of the mountains Monday.

Tuesday looks like a pretty typical summer day for us, and then we may see some cooler-than-average temperatures (upper 70s) Wednesday and Thursday as a cooler weather system drops in from the north. We’ll start to warm back up a little bit Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.