Man taken into custody after standoff, shooting at officers in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man surrendered after a three-hour standoff, setting off fireworks and exchanging gunfire with police officers on Saturday in McMinnville.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, the McMinnville Police Department responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Southwest Mount Mazama Street. As officers approached, they heard multiple loud explosions and gun shots from the home. They watched the home, and both saw and learned from witnesses the suspect was throwing large, mortar style fireworks into the street and the backyard.

Police confirmed there was no one else inside the home. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Negotiations Team was called in to assist.

The officers periodically heard what they believed was gunfire from the home and mortars continued to be thrown. Just after noon, three officers reported shots were fired at them. Two McMinnville police officers returned fire and the suspect went back inside the home.

The negotiation team began removing officers around the home and talked with the suspect on the phone. At about 1:20 p.m., the suspect surrendered to the negotiation team and was taken into custody.

Neighbor Kim Rucklos said she knows the man and believes it was a mental health issue.

“We never really have anything around here,” Rucklos said. “I heard five successive shots in a row. I texted my neighbor and she said she thought it was fireworks. I saw a plume of smoke come up and I said ‘Ok.’ But it didn’t sound like that to me. Then I heard a rapid series of gunshots. My neighbor told me I better stay up here because we weren’t sure where they were coming from. Then I heard the sirens.”

Neighbor Tim Lynch said he was shocked something like this happened in McMinnville.

“It was just disbelief at first,” Lynch said. “It doesn’t seem like something like that would happen here.”

The suspect was taken to a hospital as a precaution but did have any known injuries. He is not yet facing any criminal charges.

A reverse 911 was sent to ask neighbors to shelter in place. There were no other injuries reported.

The investigation is continuing. The YCSO is asking anyone who may have any video surveillance or photos to contact investigators at (503) 434-6500 so that evidence can be recovered.

