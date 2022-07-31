One more scorching hot day Sunday

Just one more scorching hot day, that’s all we have to make it through! Our streak of very hot temperatures is finally going to end today, with a high expected in the upper 90s.

Yesterday marked six days in a row that we have seen temperatures at or above 95°. Today’s forecast is expected to make a new record of seven days in this historic heatwave. Expect mostly sunny skies with some clouds at times this evening. We will see another chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening into the Cascades and central and eastern Oregon.

Expect skies to be more cloudy tonight and overnight, with clearer conditions by morning. Tomorrow will be a mostly sunny day, but clouds will pass through in the afternoon. High temperatures are going to be cooler, but still hot. We expect a high right around 90°. The next few days will be mostly sunny, with highs cooling into the mid to upper 80s. That’s warm, but much cooler than recent temperatures! the coolest day will come Thursday, with a high in the upper 70s and low 80s and some more cloud cover.

We begin warming again Friday with mostly sunny skies and by Saturday we should see temperatures back up around 90° again.

