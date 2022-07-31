Oregon medical examiner investigating 10 deaths as related to heat wave

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The total number of deaths being investigated as caused by heat in Oregon is at 10 as of Sunday afternoon, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office said.

The medical examiner’s office said five of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County, two in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. Multnomah County officials said all of its reported deaths occurred in Portland. Clackamas County confirmed an elderly man died in a home without working air conditioning.

The state medical examiner said none of the deaths can be confirmed as heat-related. The designation is preliminary and further investigation could find the death is unrelated to hyperthermia. The final cause of death may not be known for several months.

You can find information on free cooling centers here.

