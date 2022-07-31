Resources from Portland metro area helping with McKinney Fire in Calif.

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters and resources from the Willamette Valley are heading to the quickly growing McKinney Fire in California near Oregon’s southern border.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office said task forces from Marion, Linn and Clackamas counties are heading out to help with the fire. The three task forces are made up of 41 firefighters, 12 engines and three water tenders. The fire marshal’s office received the request from California through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

The Linn County Task Force gets prepared to leave to respond to the McKinney Fire in Calif. (Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office)

The McKinney Fire, burning near Klamath, Calif., has caused Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue a state of emergency. It has burned more than 51,000 acres and is 0% contained. Firefighters said raging winds and dry brush are feeding the fire. More than 2,000 people have been evacuated.

OSFM said the task forces should be arriving at the fire on Sunday evening. They will be working for up to two weeks.

