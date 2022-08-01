Back to more typical summer weather this week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The heat wave is ending with a bang- and a new record- in Portland. The Portland International Airport hit 98 degrees Sunday, which means we had seven consecutive days above 95 degrees-- a new record! The previous record was six days, which happened back in July of 1941 and August of 1981. Things will start to feel much better this evening, which will still be warmer than average, but not quite as hot as we’ve been experiencing. Overnight lows will get back down to normal (upper 50s/low 60s) Tuesday morning.

Plan on a few clouds to start the day Monday, and we’ll top out somewhere around 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies. It also might be fairly hazy; the McKinney fire in northern California is sending more smoke our way. Air quality will likely continue to deteriorate overnight tonight and through tomorrow evening as the smoke thickens in our region. The air quality around Medford is in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range tonight.

Isolated thunderstorms have bubbled up along the eastern slopes of the Cascades this afternoon and are moving northeast across the state. We are seeing plenty of lightning with these cells, which is a concern with how dry everything is right now. More isolated thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon.

As for the rest of the week, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, and even cooler on Thursday as a low pressure trough digs in from the north. We’ll then warm back up into the low 90s next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.