Deputies arrest man for breaking into car, homes in Wood Village

WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man attempted to break into a car and then several homes before being arrested by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in Wood Village on Saturday evening.

MCSO said just before 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to people trying to break-in to a car at the Wood Village Town Center. When they arrived, they saw a man actively trying to get into a car. When he saw deputies, he ran east through the parking lot.

During the search for the suspect, a resident of a mobile home park in the 23300 block of Northeast Arata Road flagged down a deputy. The woman said a man matching the description of the suspect broke into her home and demanded she give him water. While talking to the woman, the deputy heard glass breaking at a nearby home.

Deputies saw the suspect run out of the home, jump a fence and come back to the mobile home park.

Another resident told a deputy the suspect broke into his home and his wife was still inside. Deputies heard the woman screaming. They entered the home, confronted the suspect and arrested him. They also helped the woman get to safety.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Johnnie Thomas. He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and then the Multnomah County Jail. He is facing the following charges:

Two counts of burglary in the first degree

One count of attempted burglary in the first degree

Three counts of criminal trespass in the first degree

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

MSCO said Thomas also has a felony warrant from Washington state for a child sex abuse case.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.