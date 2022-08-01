Downed tree causes power outages in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A downed tree led to power outages in the Eastmoreland neighborhood early Monday morning.

More than 650 customers with Portland General Electric are without power after tree fell and took down power lines in the area of Southeast 34th near Southeast Bybee. The incident occurred shortly before midnight.

The downed power lines also sparked a tree fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and did not cause any other damage.

Scene photo (KPTV)

FOX 12 learned the oak tree, roughly 200 years old, is a heritage tree, which means it’s registered with the city - unique because of its size, age and historical importance.

PGE crews are on scene and are working to fully restored power. They expect power to be restored by 11:30 a.m.

