Evacuations issued near Lake Billy Chinook due to wildfire

CENTRAL OREGON (KPTV) - Evacuations have been issued after a fast-moving wildfire started near Lake Billy Chinook on Sunday.

The Fly Creek Fire was last estimated to be about 30 acres and 0% contained. It’s burning near Balancing Rock along the Metolius arm of Lake Billy Chinook, north of the Three Rivers subdivision.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 “GO NOW” fire evacuation notice for the Perry South and Monty Campgrounds, as well as a Level 2 “GET SET” notice for the Three Rivers area. More information can be found here.

The fire is burning in grass, brush and juniper. Fire crews have responded along with three heavy air tankers. Crews remained on the fire overnight and worked to set up containment lines.

#FlyCreekFire🔥: Photos from Air Attack tonight.

Winds have calmed to under 5mph. Firefighters are currently working with a dozer to construct containment lines around the fire, which is estimated to be 30 acres. pic.twitter.com/C4Vr0u1ctj — Central OR Fire Info (@CentralORFire) August 1, 2022

The Fly Creek Fire was caused by a lightning storm that passed through Central Oregon on Sunday. There were seven other smoke reports in the same area as Fly Creek.

In total, 16 smokes were reported Sunday afternoon and evening across Central Oregon. Two fires on the Ochoco National Forest and one on the Crescent District of the Deschutes National Forest were all held to 1/10 of an acre.

