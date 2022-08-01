Fire damages Ridgefield home

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - A fire started in a Ridgefield neighborhood and spread to a nearby house Monday morning, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue.

Firefighters got the call at about 7 a.m. from a neighbor who saw black smoke coming out of a house on the 1400 Block of Northwest 304th Circle. CCFR said the fire started outside the home and spread to the walls and attic before the fire department was called.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire and there was no report of injuries.

Seven fire engines were on the scene and were able to quickly bring the fire under control. CCFR said the house did not have a fire sprinkler system. The Clark County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

