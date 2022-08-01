HAZY SKIES TODAY, COOLING TREND THROUGH MIDWEEK

It’s a bit cooler out there this morning compared to previous mornings, but still on the warm side of things across the metro area. Temperatures won’t be quite as hot this afternoon. High pressure is starting to back off a bit. We also have mid-level clouds and thin wildfire smoke that will be limiting our sunshine. It’ll still turn hot for a couple of hours late this afternoon, with high temps getting close to 90 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in parts of central & eastern Oregon. Most locations west of the Cascades will stay dry, but a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out.

Our cooling trend should continue through midweek. While it won’t necessarily be cool out there, temperatures will be much better than last week. Expect a few afternoons between the upper 70s & mid 80s, with cooler overnights in the 50s and low 60s.

High pressure looks like it will expand out of the Four Corners and Great Basin this weekend, warming us back into the low 90s.

Have a great workweek!

