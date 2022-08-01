Man shot in face while driving on Lane County back road

Aug. 1, 2022
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man driving through Lane County was shot while driving through a remote area, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, identified as a 29-year-old male, was driving on McGowan Creek Road when he was hit with birdshot from a shotgun around 9 p.m. Sunday. Deputies said despite injuries to his face, the man fled the scene and drove to responding paramedic where he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Deputies began searching the area, locating a man later identified as 31-year-old Cody Michael Hays carrying a gas can along McGowan Creek Road who claimed he had run out of gas. Hays denied any involvement in the shooting or having a shotgun with him.

Deputies soon found Hays’ car a short distance away. Inside was a visible shotgun, according to the LCSO.

With a search warrant for Hays’ car, deputies found birdshot like the ones used in the shooting and arrested him on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lane County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.  Please reference case LCSO Case #22-4250.

