Officer hit by suspect drunk driver in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An officer is recovering at a hospital after his patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver in northeast Portland on Monday morning.

Police said the officer was on his way to work when the driver hit his patrol vehicle at Northeast Rosa Parks Way and North Williams Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.

The officer was taken to an area hospital. Police said “he’s a little banged up” but is expected to be okay.

The name of the suspected drunk driver has not yet been released.

