Oregon medical examiner investigating 14 deaths related to heat wave

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188 all-time heat records have been broken so far in 2022, compared with just 18 cold records.(CNN, WGN, KVLY, KXJB, KVLY/KXJB via CNN Newsource)
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:24 PM PDT
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Medical Examiner is investigating four additional deaths as heat-related, Oregon State Police confirmed Monday. The additional deaths bring the total of suspected heat-related deaths since the beginning of the heat wave to 14.

Officials say of the four recent deaths, two occurred in Marion County and two in Multnomah County. Since July 25, seven deaths have been recorded in Multnomah County, three in Marion County, two in Clackamas County, and one in Umatilla County.

The state medical examiner said none of the deaths can be confirmed as heat-related. The designation is preliminary and further investigation could find the death is unrelated to hyperthermia. The final cause of death may not be known for several months.

