Police: DUII driver charged with bias crime after targeting female officers in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A drunk driver is facing bias crime charges after she began threatening officers due to their race and gender following a crash on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 5:46 p.m., North Precinct officers were called out to a crash at North Houghton Street and North Haven Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a 1998 Nissan Altima sedan on its top. Two adults that were in the car suffered minor injuries, while another adult and a 5-year-old child were not hurt.

Police said one of the people from the car, identified as 27-year-old Dominique R. Gonzales, started to leave the scene and officers believed he was the driver. Officers tried to stop him, but Gonzales refused commands.

According to police, officers tried to take Gonzales into custody and he began physically resisting the officers. Two other people from the car, 33-year-old Gregory L. Robinson and 35-year-old Sasha M. Lundy, also tried to interfere with officers as they were trying to detain Gonzales.

The commotion caused people to come out of nearby homes, police said. Some of those people surrounded officers and refused orders to give the officers space to work. More officers were called to the scene.

Police said Lundy began targeting a female sergeant and a female officer, threatening to assault them because of her perception of their race and gender. The officers tried to deescalate by moving away from Lundy, but police said she continued moving toward them in a threatening manner. Eventually, Lundy and the two others were arrested.

During an investigation, officers learned that Lundy was the driver. She had struck a parked car after turning a corner, which caused the Nissan to rollover. Police said alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Lundy was criminally cited for second-degree bias crime, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and menacing. Gonzales and Robinson were both issued a criminal citation for interfering with a peace officer.

Police said the 5-year-old child was reunited with a parent.

