Seahawks head coach tests positive for COVID-19

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks toward the scoreboard during the first half of...
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll looks toward the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Seattle.((AP Photo/Elaine Thompson))
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SEATTLE Wash. (KPTV) - Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the team announced on Twitter.

Carroll is fully vaccinated the team said and was isolated at home with mild symptoms.

Carroll was attending coaching and staff meetings virtually until he was able to return to the training facility in-person.

