Seahawks head coach tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SEATTLE Wash. (KPTV) - Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the team announced on Twitter.
Carroll is fully vaccinated the team said and was isolated at home with mild symptoms.
Carroll was attending coaching and staff meetings virtually until he was able to return to the training facility in-person.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.