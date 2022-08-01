Stayton man dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy 223

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a motorcycle crash in Polk County on Sunday, according to Oregon State Police.

At 12 p.m., on Sunday, emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 223 near Pedee. OSP said an investigation revealed a Honda Goldwing was northbound near milepost 17 negotiating a curve when it left the roadway for unknown reasons.

The operator of the motorcycle, identified as 72-year-old Benjamin Gifford, from Stayton, was ejected during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 223 was closed for about three and a half hours during the crash investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.