Suspects pour paint on floor, walls after breaking into Creswell elementary school

CRESWELL, Ore. (KPTV) - Two young people are wanted after they broke into an elementary school in Creswell and vandalized a classroom last week, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, just before 3 a.m., two suspects were caught breaking into Creslane Elementary School, located at 996 West A Street. The sheriff’s office said the suspects both appear to be white juvenile males.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects stole ice cream from a freezer in the school. The suspects then found paint supplies in a classroom and poured paint all over the floor, walls, and on other classroom items.

The cost to repair or replace the damaged items is likely to exceed $1,500.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects appear to have gotten paint on their clothing and shoes.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150, opt. 1. Please reference case number 22-4136.

