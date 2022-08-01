Warm & mostly sunny Tuesday

Good evening! It was an interesting day, with some light showers earlier on and you can see the haze in the sky from upper level smoke. A westerly wind is going to help clear that smoke out of our atmosphere west of the Cascades, though we will continue to see hazy skies and smoke into parts of eastern Oregon. Parts of central and eastern Oregon are also under a Red Flag Warning through tomorrow night for the threat of isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Tomorrow, expect to start with some morning clouds, especially in the southern Willamette Valley, but then a sunny afternoon. Highs tomorrow will likely be in the upper 80s. We continue to see similar temperatures and sunny skies into Wednesday. Thursday will be much cooler and give folks a lot of relief from the heat. Highs will be in the upper 70s, with cloudier skies.

Friday, temperatures will begin to climb back into the 80s and skies will be mostly sunny again. Through the weekend, we expect to see clear skies and temperatures heating back up again. Highs look to touch back into the low to mid 90s, with mostly sunny skies and 90s sticking around into Monday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.