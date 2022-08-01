Windigo Fire burns about 1K acres in Umpqua National Forest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire burning in the Umpqua National Forest has burned about 1,000 acres since it started Saturday afternoon.

The Windigo Fire was estimated to be about 1,000 acres as of Sunday afternoon and is 0% contained. The fire is actively burning in timber and is located in the Windigo Pass area off Forest Service Road 60, about 20 miles southwest of La Pine.

Crews worked through Saturday evening into Sunday to set up containment lines. Ground and aviation resources are being used to fight the wildfire.

A section of the Pacific Crest Trail near the fire has been closed for public safety. Visitors are asked to avoid the general area, including Forest Service Road 60.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Tolo Mountain and Potter fires are burning south of the Windigo Fire.

