Windigo Fire burns about 1K acres in Umpqua National Forest

Windigo Fire burning in the Umpqua National Forest
Windigo Fire burning in the Umpqua National Forest(Umpqua National Forest)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:53 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire burning in the Umpqua National Forest has burned about 1,000 acres since it started Saturday afternoon.

The Windigo Fire was estimated to be about 1,000 acres as of Sunday afternoon and is 0% contained. The fire is actively burning in timber and is located in the Windigo Pass area off Forest Service Road 60, about 20 miles southwest of La Pine.

Crews worked through Saturday evening into Sunday to set up containment lines. Ground and aviation resources are being used to fight the wildfire.

A section of the Pacific Crest Trail near the fire has been closed for public safety. Visitors are asked to avoid the general area, including Forest Service Road 60.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Tolo Mountain and Potter fires are burning south of the Windigo Fire.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Evacuations issued near Lake Billy Chinook due to wildfire
Evacuations issued near Lake Billy Chinook due to wildfire
The McKinney Fire is burning near Klamath, Calif., south of Oregon's border.
Resources from Portland metro area helping with McKinney Fire in Calif.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Stayton man dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy 223
DUII driver charged with bias crime after targeting female officers in N. Portland
Police: DUII driver charged with bias crime after targeting female officers in N. Portland
Downed tree causes power outages in SE Portland
Downed tree causes power outages in SE Portland
Evacuations issued near Lake Billy Chinook due to wildfire
Evacuations issued near Lake Billy Chinook due to wildfire